Baseball: Cubs, Seiya Suzuki agree to 5-year, $85 mil. deal: report

The Chicago Cubs announced Friday they have signed star Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki to a five-year deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is worth a reported $85 million, plus the posting fee the Cubs will pay the Hiroshima Carp. The contract is the largest ever for a position player moving from Japan to the United States. "I'm really happy and I still can't believe I'm here," Suzuki said at an introductory press conference held in the Cubs' spring training complex in Mesa, Arizona. Though he spoke mostly in Japanese, the 27-year-old Suzuki did take a moment to profess his lov...
Kyodo News

