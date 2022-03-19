Soccer: Avispa hold on for 3-2 win away to Gamba Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Avispa Fukuoka held on for their first win of the J-League top-flight season on Saturday, beating Gamba Osaka 3-2 following a goal and an assist from Belgian winger Jordy Croux. Croux and Tatsuya Tanaka found the net for the visitors before a Ko Yanagisawa own-goal gave them a 3-0 advantage, but late strikes from Gamba's Yuya Fukuda and Leandro Pereira ensured a nervous finish for manager Shigetoshi Hasebe's men. Coming in with three draws and a loss from their previous J1 outings, Fukuoka took the lead through a 10th-minute counterattack, with Croux finishing from the right after touches from...