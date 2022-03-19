Soccer: Japan without forward Osako for Australia, Vietnam games

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will be without their main forward Yuya Osako for their upcoming World Cup qualifying encounters with Australia and Vietnam after the Vissel Kobe player pulled out due to injury on Saturday. Osako has started all eight Asian final-round qualifying matches so far but manager Hajime Moriyasu will not be able to call upon the 31-year-old for the crucial tie on Thursday in Sydney, where a win for Japan will guarantee their seventh straight qualification for the finals. The Japan Football Association said Sint-Truiden forward Daichi Hayashi has been called up as his replacement. Japan will pl...