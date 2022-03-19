Suzuki to invest 150 bil. yen in India to step up EV production

Newsfrom Japan

Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to invest around 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in its main market of India to step up production of electric vehicles and build a new plant for car batteries, sources close to the matter said Saturday. The move by the Japanese automaker is in line with efforts by the Indian government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amid the global trend toward decarbonization. Production of EVs in India is slated to begin by 2025 at one of Suzuki's existing plants, with operation of the new plant for producing automotive batteries to start around the same time. Suzuki, which has ...