Japan marks 27th anniversary of AUM cult's attack on Tokyo subways

Newsfrom Japan

Japan marked the 27th anniversary Sunday of the nerve gas attack by the AUM Shinrikyo cult on the Tokyo subway system that killed 14 people and injured over 6,000, as the country moves to increase the safety of railways following a string of recent random attacks on passengers by individuals. Officials of the subway operator Tokyo Metro Co. and relatives of the victims observed a moment of silence at a memorial service at Kasumigaseki Station at 8 a.m., around the time when the deadly sarin nerve agent was released in train cars on March 20, 1995. The doomsday cult's founder Shoko Asahara, who...