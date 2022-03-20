Soccer: Japan squad arrives in Australia for World Cup qualifier

Newsfrom Japan

Members of the Japanese men's national soccer team touched down in Sydney on Sunday ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifying clash against Australia. The Samurai Blue can book their ticket to a seventh straight World Cup with victory over the hosts at Stadium Australia on Thursday in their penultimate Asian Group B qualifier. Saudi Arabia lead the group on 19 points, one point ahead of Hajime Moriyasu's Japan squad. The third-place Socceroos are three points behind Japan and must avoid a loss to keep alive their hopes of automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The top two s...