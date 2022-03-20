Baseball: Angels undecided on Ohtani's spot in Opening Day lineup

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Angels are considering a number of spots in the batting lineup for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Opening Day, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Saturday. The 27-year-old Ohtani batted No. 2 for the Angels in Saturday's 12-5 spring training win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 1-for-2 with an RBI single to left in the second inning. In an encouraging sign for Halos fans, three-time American League MVP Mike Trout looked to be in strong shape as he returned from a season-ending calf injury, hitting 2-for-2 in the No. 3 slot in his first game since May 17. Maddon told MLB.com...