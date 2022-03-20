Soccer: Japan forward Maeda on target in big win for Celtic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Daizen Maeda scored in his second straight Scottish Premier League match Saturday, netting Celtic's third goal in a 4-0 demolition of 10-man Ross County. Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis gave a man-of-the-match performance for the league leaders, heading in a pair of first-half goals and bringing up his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 61st minute at Celtic Park. Maeda scored from a corner kick in the 26th minute, shedding his marker and redirecting a Giakoumakis header near the back post. Ross County defender Kayne Ramsay was shown a straight red two minutes later after u...