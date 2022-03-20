URGENT: Support rate for Japan Cabinet rises to 60%: Kyodo poll

The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet rose to 60.1 percent from 56.6 percent in February, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday. In the two-day telephone survey through Sunday, 75.2 percent of respondents said they are concerned about China's possible use of force in Taiwan or the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The survey also showed that 85.8 percent voiced support for the government's imposition of sanctions against Russia over the invasion.
