Soccer: Grampus share points with Kashiwa after Mateus equalizer

Nagoya Grampus and Kashiwa Reysol played to a 1-1 stalemate Sunday in the J-League first division, with Mateus equalizing for the home side at Toyota Stadium following a well-taken opener from Mao Hosoya. The visitors got off to a quick start, with Hosoya slicing diagonally through the midfield and firing past Nagoya keeper Mitchell Langerak from the left of the box in the sixth minute. Mateus put the hosts on level terms 12 minutes later after Mu Kanazaki provided a back pass for the Brazilian winger to whip home a left-footed strike from the edge of the area. "Mu made a nice play, and I was ...