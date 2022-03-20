Suzuki unveils 150 bil. yen investment in India for EV production

Newsfrom Japan

Suzuki Motor Corp. said Sunday it will invest a total of about 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in India for local manufacturing of electric vehicles starting in 2025. The deal is part of Japan's 5 trillion yen, five-year public and private investment plan in India that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled during a meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. The Japanese automaker, known for a significant presence in India's car market, signed a memorandum of understanding with the western state of Gujarat on Saturday for local manufacturing of EVs and ...