Russia's possible default seen to have limited impact on Japan

Although Russia reportedly made an interest payment to its bondholders to avoid a default last week, it is still facing a high risk of it in the following deadlines amid international sanctions for the country's ongoing aggression on Ukraine. But market observers say the impact of a possible default is expected to have limited impact on Japanese financial institutions, given their small exposure compared with those of European peers. Moscow made coupon payments totaling $117 million on two Russian government bonds denominated in dollars on Thursday, a day after the deadline but within a 30-day...