Japan asks UAE to ramp up oil supplies as Ukraine crisis boosts prices

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi called on the United Arab Emirates on Monday to ramp up oil supplies to address a surge in oil prices stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a meeting with his UAE counterpart. During the talks in Abu Dhabi, Hayashi told Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan that Japan is concerned by a recent spike in the oil market and hopes the UEA will play a role in stabilizing the market, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. "We are hoping for more crude oil supplies and contribution to market stabilization by ensuring production capacity," Hayashi told ...