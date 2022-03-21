Soccer: Doan scores for PSV in 5-0 win over Fortuna Sittard

Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan was on target Sunday as PSV Eindhoven thrashed Fortuna Sittard 5-0 in the Dutch top flight. Doan was one of five different goal scorers on the day for second-place PSV, who kept up their pursuit of Eredivisie leaders Ajax with the win at Eindhoven's Philips Stadion. The 23-year-old attacker gave his side a 2-0 lead from a counterattack in the 39th minute, scoring from the middle of the area after playing a tight one-two pass with teammate Eran Zahavi. Doan brought his tally to six league goals and nine across all competitions this season for PSV, who trail Ajax by t...
