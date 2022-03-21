Soccer: Kobe dismiss manager Miura after slow start to season

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division side Vissel Kobe announced the departure of manager Atsuhiro Miura on Sunday after a disappointing start to the season that has seen the club take just four points from seven top-flight matches. Vissel sit 16th in the J1 following four draws and three losses, with their only win this season coming in extra-time of an Asian Champions League playoff against Australian side Melbourne Victory. With a squad boasting former Barcelona players Andres Iniesta, Bojan Krkic and Sergi Samper, as well as current Japan forward Yuya Osako, the club backed by e-commerce giant Rakuten h...