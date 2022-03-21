Soccer: Maeda latest player to miss Japan's World Cup q'fiers

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Daizen Maeda on Monday became the latest player not to join up with the national team ahead of their decisive World Cup qualifying ties against Australia and Vietnam. The Celtic forward is not in the right condition, the Japan Football Association said, adding to manager Hajime Moriyasu's woes after Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako and Urawa Reds defender Hiroki Sakai both pulled out due to injuries on Saturday. No replacement has been called up for Maeda. Japan can clinch their seventh straight World Cup finals berth by beating Australia on Thursday in Sydney. Samurai Blue are on ...