China's LNG imports from Russia double in Feb. amid Ukraine crisis

China's imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia doubled last month from a year earlier, official data showed Monday, indicating the two countries were deepening economic cooperation as Moscow began invading Ukraine on Feb. 24. The volume of China's LNG imports from Russia grew 2.2 times from the previous year in February, while in value terms, the imports increased 2.7 times to around $300 million, according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs. China is Russia's largest energy importer. At a Feb. 4 summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladim...