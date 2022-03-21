Japan issues warning over tight energy supply in Tokyo, other areas

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Monday issued a warning over tight energy supply, urging people in Tokyo and some other areas to save electricity as a large earthquake last week in the northeastern region caused some power plants to halt. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's warning came after Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said earlier in the day a power shortage is possible Tuesday due to cold weather and suspension of some thermal power plants from the quake last Wednesday. According to the company, supply from its solar plants will likely be limited due to weather, even tho...