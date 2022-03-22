URGENT: Russia to halt peace-treaty talks with Japan over sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Monday it will suspend negotiations for a post-war peace treaty with Japan, in an apparent reaction to Tokyo's participation in sanctions by the United States and European countries against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The ministry also announced that Moscow will halt a visa-free program which allows former Japanese residents to periodically visit the Russian-controlled, Japan-claimed islands off Hokkaido. The ministry also indicated that Russia will likely withdraw from joint economic activities on the disputed islands.