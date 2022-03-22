Tokyo stocks open higher driven by export-oriented issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors sought export-related issues as the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 380.13 points, or 1.42 percent, from Friday to 27,207.56. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 22.42 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,931.69. Gainers were led by mining, insurance and wholesale trade issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 119.59-60 yen compared with 119.43-53 yen in Ne...