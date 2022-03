Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar briefly climbed up into the 120 yen range Tuesday, its highest level since February 2016, after the Federal Reserve suggested it may take aggressive measures to tackle soaring inflation in the United States. At 10 a.m., the dollar fetched 119.94-119.95 yen compared with 119.43-53 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Monday.