Baseball: Angels' Ohtani hits 99 mph in spring mound debut

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani threw a 99-mile-per-hour pitch in his first mound appearance of 2022 in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-5 preseason loss to the Kansas City Royals at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Monday. The reigning American League MVP said he was working more on refining his mechanics than increasing his speed, saying the only time he threw hard is when he tried to be aggressive in two-strike counts. He threw 2-1/3 innings and struck out five of the 11 hitters he faced, throwing 33 of his 50 pitches for strikes. He gave up one run on three hits and a hit-by-pitch. "I had fun pitching today. I...