Tokyo, 8 other prefs urged to save power as demand outstrips supply

Newsfrom Japan

Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda called on people in Tokyo and eight other prefectures on Tuesday to reduce their electricity consumption despite unseasonably cold weather as the aftermath of a large earthquake last week constricts power supply. The request came a day after the government issued a warning over electricity availability and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. suggested there could be shortages in the region it services, with some thermal power plants remaining offline after Wednesday's quake that hit Japan's northeast. Hagiuda told a press conference the government may as...