China steps up search efforts after crash of jet with 132 aboard

Chinese authorities stepped up search and rescue efforts on Tuesday after a China Eastern Airlines Boeing jet with 132 people aboard crashed in the southern part of the nation the previous day, but the number of casualties remains unknown. The B737-800, bound for the southeastern city of Guangzhou from Kunming in Yunnan Province, lost radar contact two minutes after it suddenly descended from cruising altitude of around 8,900 meters, a tabloid of the ruling Communist Party reported. Flight MU5735 crashed shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday in Wuzhou, a city in the Guangxi region, the Global Time...