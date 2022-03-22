N. Korea's Kim sends message of sympathy to Xi on jet crash in China

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday after a China Eastern Airlines Boeing jet with 132 people aboard crashed in the southern part of the country, state-run media reported Tuesday. The move indicated that North Korea is trying to cozy up to China, with Pyongyang suffering a severe economic downturn in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and international sanctions designed to thwart its nuclear and ballistic missile ambitions, pundits said. In the message, Kim expressed hope that Chinese people "would eradicate the aftereffects of t...