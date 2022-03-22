N. Korea's Kim sends message of sympathy to Xi on jet crash in China

Politics Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday after a China Eastern Airlines Boeing jet with 132 people aboard crashed in the southern part of the country, state-run media reported Tuesday. The move indicated that North Korea is trying to cozy up to China, with Pyongyang suffering a severe economic downturn in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and international sanctions designed to thwart its nuclear and ballistic missile ambitions, pundits said. In the message, Kim expressed hope that Chinese people "would eradicate the aftereffects of t...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society Asia