Dollar briefly tops 121 yen, highest since February 2016

The U.S. dollar briefly rose above the 121-yen mark in London on Tuesday, the highest level since February 2016 as market players sold the yen against the dollar in line with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. At 4 p.m., the dollar traded slightly under the high mark at 120.65-75 yen, compared with 120.47-48 yen at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Tokyo. The euro was quoted at $1.1020-1030 and 133.00-05 yen against $1.0983-0984 and 132.32-36 yen late Tuesday in Tokyo. The Japanese currency has lost ground against the dollar recently as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a stance of aggressive interest-rate hikes...