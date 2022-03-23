Tokyo, 8 other prefs continue to face tight power supply

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. urged people in Tokyo and eight other prefectures to reduce their electricity consumption Wednesday, as the region continues to face tight power supply-demand situations. Electricity generated from solar power is expected to improve supply for the day, but heating demand is likely to remain high due to low temperatures. Power supply in the TEPCO's service area has been tight as some thermal power plants remain offline following a powerful earthquake that hit the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan last week as well as larger-than-usual electricity con...