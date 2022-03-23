Nikkei surges over 2% in morning on dollar's 6-yr high against yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Wednesday morning, lifting the Nikkei index more than 2 percent, boosted by export-related issues after the U.S. dollar advanced against the yen to its highest level in six years. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 723.15 points, or 2.66 percent, from Tuesday to 27,947.26. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 39.17 points, or 2.03 percent, at 1,972.91. Gainers were led by electric appliance, precision instrument and transportation equipment issues.