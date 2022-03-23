Embattled Mizuho Financial turns to Google for digitization help

Newsfrom Japan

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said Wednesday it has entered into a strategic collaboration with tech giant Google LLC to accelerate the Japanese company's digital transformation. Mizuho said in a statement it partnered with Google Cloud Japan G.K. to utilize Google's data analytics technology to generate real-time insights about clients' preferences and increase customer satisfaction. The Japanese group, which has suffered repeated high-profile system failures at its key banking unit, also said it will tap Google's security engineering expertise and development processes to modernize its systems...