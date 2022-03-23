URGENT: Nikkei surges 3% to end at 2-month high on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended Wednesday at its highest level in more than two months, surging 3 percent as exporter issues advanced after the U.S. dollar rose above the 121 yen line for the first time since February 2016. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 816.05 points, or 3.00 percent, from Tuesday at 28,040.16, its highest level since Jan. 18. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 44.96 points, or 2.33 percent, higher at 1,978.70. Almost all industry categories gained ground, led by electric appliance and transportation equipment is...