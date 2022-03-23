Baseball: Angels skipper thrilled by reports of new "Ohtani Rule"

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon welcomed reports Tuesday that Major League Baseball has agreed to let two-way stars like Shohei Ohtani stay in the batting order as the designated hitter after they leave the mound. "I think it's probably true. It's wonderful news for us," Maddon said at the Angels' spring training camp outside Phoenix. The reports, by the Associated Press and New York Post, said the new rule was agreed to by MLB and its players union ahead of the 2022 season, but still needs formal approval. Ohtani, a unanimous selection for American League MVP in 2021, went 9-2 as a pitc...