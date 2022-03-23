Kishida to order economic stimulus amid higher inflation, pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday he will instruct his ministers to compile an economic stimulus package in a bid to address the impact on consumers from higher oil and other commodity prices as well as the coronavirus pandemic. "To revitalize the Japanese economy, we must deal with high crude oil, raw material and other prices. I will give instructions next week and proceed with examinations," Kishida told reporters. The emergency package will come amid higher inflation affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It will likely include expanding the subsidy program for domestic oil...