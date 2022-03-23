Black box of crashed China Eastern plane with 132 aboard recovered

Newsfrom Japan

One of the black boxes from the China Eastern Airlines Boeing jet with 132 people aboard that crashed in the southern part of the country on Monday, has been recovered, rescue authorities said Wednesday.

But a fire officer said there is less chance of survival for those aboard, as search and rescue operations have been hampered by bad weather and the harsh mountainous terrain of the crash site near Wuzhou, a city in the Guangxi region.

The B737-800, bound for the southeastern city of Guangzhou from Kunming in Yunnan Province, reportedly lost radar contact two minutes after it suddenly descende...