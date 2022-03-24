Tokyo stocks lower in morning on profit-taking, crude oil surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning as investors locked in gains after the benchmark Nikkei index rose to a two-month high the previous day, while an overnight rise in crude oil futures also weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 312.40 points, or 1.11 percent, from Wednesday to 27,727.76. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 19.56 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,959.14. Decliners were led by marine transportation, retail and construction issues.