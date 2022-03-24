BOJ member sees need for more easing as momentum weak for 2% inflation

Newsfrom Japan

A Bank of Japan Policy Board member on Thursday called for further monetary easing as the upward momentum toward its 2 percent inflation target remains weak, with the impact of surging crude oil and other commodity prices expected to be transitory. Speaking in a virtual meeting with local business leaders in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Goshi Kataoka warned that protracted supply bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical risks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine would add downward pressure on the Japanese economy. "By strengthening our stance on easing, we need ...