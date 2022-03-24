BOJ member sees need for more easing as momentum weak for 2% inflation

Economy

A Bank of Japan Policy Board member on Thursday called for further monetary easing as the upward momentum toward its 2 percent inflation target remains weak, with the impact of surging crude oil and other commodity prices expected to be transitory. Speaking in a virtual meeting with local business leaders in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Goshi Kataoka warned that protracted supply bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical risks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine would add downward pressure on the Japanese economy. "By strengthening our stance on easing, we need ...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Bank of Japan