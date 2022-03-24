Asia short film festival to open in Tokyo in June, metaverse in focus

Newsfrom Japan

The Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia, one of the region's biggest film festivals, will be held in Tokyo in June, with an eye on new ways to enjoy cinema through virtual reality, its organizer said Thursday. With 2022 dubbed the year of the metaverse, an all-encompassing virtual world in which people socialize and work, the festival from June 7 to 20 will feature a film based on a script created by artificial intelligence that allows the audience to experience a virtual theater, the organizer said in a press release. The festival is the only international short film festival in Asia eligible...