Tokyo stocks extend rally to 8 days on strong U.S. stock futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks erased earlier losses to extend their winning streak to eight days on Thursday as a rise in U.S. stock futures improved investors' sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 70.23 points, or 0.25 percent, from Wednesday at 28,110.39. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.86 points, or 0.14 percent, higher at 1,981.56. Gainers were led by nonferrous nonferrous metal, mining and transportation equipment issues.