Energy consumers to vow to boost energy security amid Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Ministers from energy-consuming countries are set to pledge Thursday that they will strengthen their energy security through measures such as reducing reliance on Russia, a major gas and oil producer that has drawn international sanctions for its aggression against Ukraine. Energy and climate ministers of the International Energy Agency, whose members include the United States, Japan and the other Group of Seven major developed nations, are expected to issue a statement after wrapping up their two-day meeting in Paris, according to a Japanese official. The biennial ministerial gathering of the...