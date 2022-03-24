U.S., Japan agree on higher safeguard trigger level for beef imports

Newsfrom Japan

The United States and Japan have agreed on an increased trigger level for the implementation by Tokyo of safeguard restrictions on U.S. beef imports under a bilateral trade deal, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Thursday. The new trigger level would make it difficult for Japan to impose an emergency tariff hike on beef imports to protect its domestic market, long a sore point for U.S. meat exporters who have been seeking greater access. "The new three-trigger safeguard mechanism will allow U.S. exporters to meet Japan's growing demand for high-quality beef and reduce the probab...