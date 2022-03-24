Singapore to scrap outdoor mask mandate, reopen border as COVID eases

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore said Thursday it will scrap its outdoor mask mandate and reopen its border to fully vaccinated visitors from all countries as COVID-19 infections subside in the city-state. The outdoor mask rule, imposed about two years ago to curb the spread of the coronavirus, will be repealed next Tuesday though it will still be mandatory to wear a mask indoors. The quarantine-free entry for those visitors will take effect on Thursday. "We believe that we are now ready to take a decisive step forward towards living with COVID-19," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a televised address. Other e...