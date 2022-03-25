Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in after 8-day rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower in early trading Friday as investors locked in gains after the benchmark Nikkei index surged nearly 3,000 points in an eight-day rally through the previous session. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 63.65 points, or 0.23 percent, from Thursday to 28,046.74. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.39 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,979.17. Decliners were led by marine transportation, information and communication, and insurance issues. The U.S. dollar rose to 122.41 yen, its highes...