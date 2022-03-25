Main events scheduled for April

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for April: April 1 (Fri) -- Bank of Japan to release March Tankan business sentiment survey. -- New motor vehicle sales for March to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. -- Legal age of adulthood in Japan to be lowered from 20 to 18. -- Changes to Japan's Juvenile Law allowing stricter punishments for 18- and 19-year-old criminal offenders to come into effect. -- Law to prevent sexual violence against children by teachers to come into effect. April 2 (Sat) -- No major events. April 3 (Sun) -- No major events. April 4 (Mon) -- Tokyo Stock Exchange'...