Tennis: Osaka beats Kerber to reach 3rd round of Miami Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka beat German Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-3 in a battle of multi-time Grand Slam women's singles champions to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Thursday. Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, who is unseeded at the WTA 1000 event being played at the Hard Rock Stadium, served six aces without a double fault while finishing off 13th seed Kerber in 60 minutes to set up a last-32 clash against the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova. "She's like the first high-seeded player I've beaten this year," the WTA website quoted Osaka saying about the three-time Grand Slam champion and ...