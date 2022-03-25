Soccer: Japan boss Moriyasu sets players high bar for 2022 World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

After Japan beat Australia 2-0 to book a place at a seventh straight World Cup, Samurai Blue manager Hajime Moriyasu said he is setting a high standard he wants his players to strive for in Qatar. Speaking to reporters on Friday, a day after Japan won their sixth game in a row after starting the qualifying campaign with two losses from their first three games, Moriyasu restated that the World Cup quarterfinals are his first objective, but added he wants more. "We'll take the lessons from qualifying, both good and bad, and beat the world's best teams. I'm hoping for at least a top-eight finish ...