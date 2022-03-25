Nikkei index extends rally to 9 days, longest win streak since 2019

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index extended its winning streak to nine days on Friday, its longest rally since September 2019, as investors bought issues to secure rights for dividend payments. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 39.45 points, or 0.14 percent, from Thursday at 28,149.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.09 point, or 0.00 percent, lower at 1,981.47. Gainers were led by marine transportation, farm and fishery, and pharmaceutical issues.