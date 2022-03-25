Japan retains economic assessment in March, warns of Ukraine risks

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's government on Friday maintained its assessment that the economic recovery from the coronavirus fallout is continuing, while warning of the impact of rising crude oil and other raw material costs accelerated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Although some weaknesses remain due to the pandemic, "the Japanese economy continues to show movements of picking up," the Cabinet Office said in its overall assessment for March, retaining the evaluation that was downgraded in February. Regarding the outlook, the office said "full attention should be given to the further increase in downside risks" ...