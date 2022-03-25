High court rules dike floodgates be kept closed in southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese high court nullified Friday a 2010 ruling that ordered the state to open the floodgates of a dike in southwestern Japan, in a protracted legal battle between the central government and local fishers over a state-run land reclamation project. The Fukuoka High Court reviewed the case involving the dike at Isahaya Bay in Nagasaki Prefecture after the top court asked it to do so in September 2019. The floodgates of the 7-kilometer-long dike, enclosing part of the Ariake Sea, have been shut since 1997 for the project, which created 670 hectares of farmland and a reservoir for use in farm...