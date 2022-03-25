Baseball: Japan ace Yamamoto lifts PL champs as 2022 season opens

Newsfrom Japan

The ace of Japan's gold medal-winning Tokyo Olympic team, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, picked up where he left off from 2021 with eight scoreless innings on Friday as the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes opened their season with a 6-0 win over the Seibu Lions. Yamamoto, who went 18-5 last season as the PL's MVP, struck out nine while allowing three hits and two walks at the Lions' Belluna Dome outside Tokyo to outduel Lions ace Kona Takahashi (0-1). "I lost Opening Day here last year, and that left a bitter taste in my mouth," Yamamoto said. "Once I had the lead, I just made sure I maintained my ...