U.S. to supply EU with more LNG to help reduce reliance on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

The United States said Friday it plans to supply the European Union with additional liquefied natural gas as the 27-member bloc strives to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. According to the White House, the United States will work with international partners and strive to ensure at least 15 billion cubic meters of additional LNG for the EU market in 2022, with expected increases going forward. The plan was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who held a bilateral meeting in Brussel...