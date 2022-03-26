Baseball: Ohtani to pitch for Angels on Opening Day

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Angels named two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani as their Opening Day starting pitcher on Friday, adding another accolade to the reigning American League MVP's resume. The 27-year-old became the seventh Japanese pitcher to be appointed Opening Day starter by a major league team, following in the recent footsteps of the San Diego Padres' Yu Darvish and the Minnesota Twin's Kenta Maeda, who had the honor last year. The Angels will start the 2022 season against the AL champion Houston Astros at Angel Stadium on April 7 following a shortened spring training resulting from the major lea...